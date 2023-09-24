Rugby, friendship and beer were all celebrated at the Lyon Fan Zone ahead of the Wales v Australia game on Monday morning. Video / NZ Herald

Wet weather will put a dampener on the start of the school holidays with heavy rain warnings and watches in place for Rotorua and Bay of Plenty.

An orange warning for heavy rain is place for areas east of Matatā until 9pm Monday, MetService said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had reported small slips on State Highway 2 near Waioeka. The road was open.

The region could expect 150 to 250mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges and 80 to 120mm elsewhere. These amounts are on top of what has already fallen.

Bay of Plenty west of Matatā, including Rotorua, is under a heavy rain watch for the same period.

Stephen Glassey, a MetService meteorologist, said the atmospheric river will move northwest through the country today.

The weather is expected to be “changeable and unsettled” as the week continues, said Glassey, with showers expected each day.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence took to Facebook on Saturday to warn residents of the incoming heavy rain.

“We are well-practised with these weather events in the Bay, and as we know, it’s always important to be prepared.

“Be prepared for any power outages by making sure you have torches and batteries available and you’ve got some emergency food supplies in the house,” the post read.

“Remember heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous, so please take care when travelling.”