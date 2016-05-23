Balloon firm searches for site

An AB20 Tethered Helium Balloon in operation overseas.

Rotorua could be the site of the first tethered helium balloon tourist venture in New Zealand, provided the company behind the idea can find a suitable base for its operations.

Thomas Kaminski set up Kiwi Rider in March, with financial backing for a first installation from private investors. The company has bought an American-built 20-passenger AB20 Tethered Helium Balloon and estimates the operation could handle up to 1000 people a day, lifting them to 150m.

Thomas Kaminski.

"With the backing of the Rotorua Lakes Council and the Gifted Reserves Committee, we were planning to open our first operation in September at either Kuirau Park or Government Gardens," said Mr Kaminski.

However, a meeting last week with officials, representatives of the Rescue Helicopter and commercial air space users, revealed that an operation in the central city area would compromise the safe operations of Rotorua airport, as well as the helicopter.