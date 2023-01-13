The Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games will be held in Rotorua in March. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is set to host the Australasian Police and Emergency (APES) Games in March, where police emergency service personnel will challenge each other in a range of sports.

It is expected to bring more than 3000 competitors, friends and family to Rotorua.

The APES Games is about building camaraderie and promoting a healthy lifestyle through participation in sport while heightening the public’s awareness of Police and Emergency Services.

The competitors include staff from police, fire, customs, ambulance, corrections, surf lifesaving and primary industries.

Sports manager Graham Perks says there is already more than 2500 competitors registered.

The games offers more than 50 different sports for competitors to participate in. The range of sports is pretty diverse and includes both team and individual sports.

“We have traditional sports like touch, netball, track and field, and swimming, but we also have some unique sports like dodgeball, white water rafting, petanque and disc golf.”

The event will run from March 3 to 10, and will start with an Opening Ceremony on Friday, March 3 from 3pm.

Graham says the Opening Ceremony will start with an athletes’ march where each Australian State and New Zealand will be represented. The Athletes March will finish at the Energy Events Centre, which is the Games Hub for the duration of the games. There will then be a powhiri and welcoming speeches.

Event director Dave Gallagher says the games were due to be delivered in March 2022, but because of Covid restrictions they were postponed to the new dates of March 3 to 10, 2023.

“The Games Team are excited to be able to deliver the games and are really looking forward to hosting emergency services workers from across Australasia to participate in the Games.”

Dave says alongside the wonderful sporting events taking place during Games week, there will also be an exciting list of social activities in the evenings at the Games Hub, with a great line-up of Kiwi music and other vendors.

He says the APES Games Team think Rotorua is a fantastic place to visit.

“There really is so much to do here. Competitors can experience our Māori culture, geothermal parks, the beautiful Whakawerawera Forest, mountain bike trails and stunning lakes.

“There is a wide range of tourist activities which will keep competitors busy when not competing in the Games.

“The APES Games will bring over 3000 competitors, friends and family to Rotorua who will no doubt enjoy the award-winning cafes & restaurants, tourist activities and accommodation on offer.”

Dave says in order to make the APES Games a success, they will need the support of volunteers.

“We have a wide range of volunteer roles across the games at our sports venues, entertainment hub and Games ambassadors.

“We will ensure volunteers are well hydrated, provided with a meal, look the part with an awesome volunteer pack with a uniform, and access to our Games Hub and entertainment.”

If you are interested in volunteering, you can get more information at www.apes2023.co.nz/volunteer or contact volunteer manager Michelle Chapman at volunteer@apes2023.co.nz

The Games are conducted every second year at a new location.

There are two trophies which are keenly competed for at each Games. The Australia New Zealand Police Games Federation Trophy, and the Emergency Services Shield.

Registration for the games remains open until February 10. Emergency services staff can register for the games through www.apes2023.co.nz/registration-1





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



