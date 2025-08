Trade Minister Todd McClay intends to negotiate the 15% trade tariff imposed by Donald Trump and a major announcement over the future of NCEA is expected. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named the woman who died following a crash at Ātiamuri, southwest of Rotorua.

She was Joni Tuhakaraina, 53, from Tokoroa.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 about 5am on July 25.

Another person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.