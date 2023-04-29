Ashmit Danney’s potential recognised as Rotorua teen receives Halberg Games award

Rotorua's Ashmit Danney, 13, received the David Levene Foundation Award for the Most Promising Athlete at the 2023 Halberg Games Photo / Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Rotorua’s Ashmit Danney was both excited and happy to be recognised at the 2023 Halberg Games for his potential, winning a special award.

A record-breaking 224 young athletes with physical disabilities descended on King’s College last weekend for the Halberg Games.

These Games are a three-day national sports festival for young New Zealanders with physical disabilities, held in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland.

Hosted by the Halberg Foundation, the Halberg Games was back to the full national event after being taken to the regions last year due to Covid-19.

With more than 20 sports to choose from, the Games gave participants the opportunity to represent their region for three days of sporting competition, team camaraderie and fun.

Thirteen awards were presented to athletes and supporters for their awesome efforts across the weekend, which included Ashmit, 13, receiving the David Levene Foundation Award for the Most Promising Athlete.

He says he felt excited and happy to receive the award, which included a trophy, a plaque, a certificate and a box of chocolates. At the Halberg Games he competed in swimming - 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle - and wheelchair football.

Ashmit was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) which causes the joints to curve or be fixed in place. He also has scoliosis and at times needs the help of braces to walk. He had undergone spinal surgery last year, and had to stay in hospital for roughly three weeks recovering.

The Year 9 John Paul College student says this had been his first time competing at the Games, representing Parafed BOP, and that it was a fun experience that he would like to be part of again.

Ashmit had been a bit nervous before his races as there were a lot of participants but felt good after because everyone was congratulating him.

He has been swimming for about three years, currently swimming with coach Henk Greupink at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. He first started swimming with Swim-Able instructor Maxine Parker.

Ashmit Danney with Dave Tibby from the David Levene Foundation. Photo / Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The action will carry on for Ashmit as he attends the Healthvision Festival of Disability Sport in Tauranga next weekend, competing in wheelchair football. As well as his sport, Ashmit is an avid chess player.

His father Danney is grateful to God and says Ashmit is a tough boy who is doing extremely well, even after many surgeries over the years.

“We were not prepared for the award announcement, we were shocked and so many people cheered.

“They [the Games] felt that he has lots of potential and he can do so many wonderful things.”

Danney says it was great to see other youth and competitors with challenges like Ashmit coming together, and how they were so energetic and powerful.

“Everyone can participate and enjoy watching other sports. The volunteer support people were on their feet all day and were so amazing.”

He says they originally decided to take Ashmit to swimming as they thought it would be a good activity to help activate all his muscles more.

“Maxine realised he is very good and started working hard with him, and he doubled up on his swimming activity.

“He encourages me in how to live my life and he encourages others also.”

Danney says himself, his wife Neeti, their daughter Osheen, Ashmit’s wider family and friends, and his church Hope Central Pastor Elias Prakash and church family are all proud of him - “My God is the strength of Ashmit”.

Halberg BOP junior adviser Siobhan Terry says the Games were an awesome experience - “I’ve been a participant myself the past couple years... it’s such a great meet and I think they all had a lot of fun. It was cool to see some new faces “.

She says she was very proud of Ashmit and for him receiving the award.

“I’ve worked with Ashmit as a swimming coach in the past... we are extremely proud to see where he has come from and where he is going. I think he has got real potential.”

Supported by their local Parafeds and disability sport organisations athletes represented Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne-Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Manawatu, Wellington, Tasman, Canterbury, South Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

New Zealand sporting heroes retired Olympic rower Eric Murray, Olympic pole vaulter Eliza McCartney and New Zealand Black Cap Ajaz Patel joined in the fun throughout the weekend to support the athletes.