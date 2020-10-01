Mongrel Mob member Raymond Iveagh Jury will spend at least 17 years in prison for murdering a fellow gang member.

Jury, 58, was found guilty in August of murdering Trevor Rikihana, 69, a Rotorua man and member of the Rogue chapter of the Mongrel Mob, in the early hours of the morning on January 30, 2019.

Today in the High Court at Rotorua Justice Paul Davison sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

During his trial the Crown argued Jury strangled, violently beat and dragged Rikihana around a lawn before dumping his body on a friend's driveway, while the defence said it was fellow gang member Rex Maney who caused the fatal injuries.

Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliam told the court in his closing arguments that Jury was the only person who turned up at Rikihana's in the early hours of January 30 and went on to carry out a "prolonged violent attack" with "murderous intent".

Two Crown witness statements mentioned Jury and Rikihana had argued over money and something to do with a broken-down car the night Rikihana was killed, he said.

The argument escalated, with Rikihana's niece Lauren Eketone hearing "stomps and kicks" and her uncle "groaning" on the ground, he said.

He said Jury would have "towered over" Rikihana, who was an elderly man weighing 49kg and standing at 168cm tall.

For this reason, Jury would have known that the more than 70 injuries that Rikihana suffered, the majority around the head, face and neck, would have killed him, he said.

"It's deliberate ... this is murder," McWilliam said.

However, Jury's lawyer Bill Nabney said it was now-deceased gang member Rex Maney who was responsible for the fatal blows.

In his closing arguments, Nabney said the text from Maney that Jury received on the morning of January 30 saying "the old c***'s dead" was "quite telling" in his involvement.

It "says it all", he said.

He did not dispute that Jury was at the scene the night of the murder, but he was not involved as Rikihana was his "old friend", Nabney said.

The jury trying him returned the verdict after six hours of deliberation.