There has been a two car crash in Ngongotahā.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of Hood St and Ngongotahā Rd, was reported at 8.39am.

The road was blocked for about an hour and police were at the scene diverting traffic, but it has since been cleared, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took a patient with moderate injuries to Rotorua Hospital.