A lucky Lotto player from Rotorua will be jumping for joy after scoring $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Westend in Rotorua.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Westend should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.