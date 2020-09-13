There are concerns for the welfare of a Matamata man missing from Taupō.

Phillip Wadsworth, 52, was last seen about 8am on Tuesday near Spa Park, the carpark closest to Spa Rd in Taupō.

He was last seen leaving his vehicle, walking along the footpath adjacent to County Ave, heading north.

He is described as 180cm (6ft) tall and of medium build.

Advertisement

He was wearing black coloured clothing.

Police are concerned for Wadsworth's welfare an ask anyone who has seen him to contact them immediately by calling 105 and quoting file nuber: 200911/0271.