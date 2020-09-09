Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues her tour of the region today with engagements in Taupō.

She has walked about 1km of the newly-redone Great Lake Walkway with Taupō mayor David Trewavas, viewed erosion works along the lakefront and read some of the stories of the area and their connection to local iwi Ngāti Tuwharetoa.

They were accompanied by Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey and Labour Taupō candidate Ala' Al-Bustanji

Later she will take a walk through of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project. Work has begun on the redevelopment at the Ruapehu and Tuwharetoa St intersection.

Advertisement

The project received $20.6 million from the Infrastructure Reference Group fund for shovel ready projects and is expected to create 92 jobs.