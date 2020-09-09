While Covid-19 lockdown brought stress, uncertainty and change for most people, it has also brought opportunities.

For Taupō 20-somethings Natalie Hart and Jo Boocock that opportunity was the chance to fine tune their ballet skills.

And the pair have loved returning to dance classes so much that they have gone on to study for and sit their Royal Academy of Dance Advanced 2 Ballet exams.

One of the many effects of Covid-19 has been that in the world of studio dance it has caused uncertainty about whether syllabi exams, which are normally held at this time of year, would go ahead.

Taupō dance studio Dance Central decided that due to the exam postponements and cancellations in some regions and countries it would hold its own in-house jazz, contemporary and ballet assessments. Luckily the studio was able to call on its previous studio principal and dance examiner, Dale Boddy, to examine all the exams.

Not only did the studio's hard working students get to show their year's work in spite of the lockdown, two of them had a special connection to Mrs Boddy.

Jo and Natalie started dancing at the age of 4 and were taught by Mrs Boddy until they left the studio a decade ago as 18-year-olds. Both continued their dancing journeys through further study at Toi Whakaari and then secured contracts to dance overseas.

Jo has been dancing on cruise ships for the last 10 years and Natalie went on a dance contract to India, came back home and not only continued to teach dance, but obtained a Pilates qualification.

When Jo had to come back to Taupō because of Covid-19, she decided to join the Advanced 2 Ballet class at Dance Central. Natalie, who has been dancing and teaching at Dance Central, also joined this class.

Initially both women were in the Advanced 2 class just for fun. But then it became a bit more serious — they both loved the challenges of the grade and felt that it was a great use of their time during lockdown to fine tune their ballet skills.

It got to the point where they were so keen that their current ballet teacher Iggy Gloy suggested Jo and Natalie prepare for the Advanced 2.

The exam was assessed for Dance Central by Mrs Boddy, who reminisced about her years of teaching the pair, remembered all their strengths and weaknesses and loved being their examiner, something that never would have happened had it not been for Covid-19.

Jo and Natalie's last ballet exam 10 years ago (as 17 and 18-year-olds), was the Royal Academy of Dance Advanced 1 Ballet exam, which they passed with Distinction. With Mrs Boddy's praise, encouragement and feedback, Jo and Natalie were due to sit the official Royal Academy of Dance Advanced 2 Ballet exam in Napier this week.