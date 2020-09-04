Running and trail enthusiasts in Rotorua have the opportunity to be inspired by a global trail running film fest which is coming to the city.

The Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Tour is screening at the Harvest Centre Auditorium on Thursday, September 24, 7pm.

The festival presents four richly unique films that set out to highlight the lives of some of trail and ultra running's most prominent characters, and in the process, sharing not only their deep connection with their local community, but also the challenges they face as they continue to pursue a life guided by the trails.

Brett Cotter, the director of the New Zealand tour, says, "Rotorua is New Zealand's trail capital, and I can't wait to see the reaction from locals to this year's film collection, especially with it featuring one of New Zealand's most acclaimed trail runners, Anna Frost 'Frosty'."

On the surface, Anna looks like a competition-driven elite ultra runner having won some of the hardest races in her sport.

To Anna, trail running is a gateway to connection - connection to nature, connection to community, and ultimately, connection to the self.

The film will let viewers learn more about the fabled "Frosty", and she is about to go through the hardest challenge of her life - motherhood.

Anna Frost' 'Frosty'". Photo / Supplied

Brett says another highlight of the line-up is Leadman - The Dave Mackey Story.

Former Ultra runner of the Year, Dave was revered for his toughness and grit well before May of 2015.

After a serious trail running accident led him down a difficult road to recovery, Dave returned and took on one of the most gruelling tests of endurance, the Leadman — five events spanning just two months, with the Leadville 100 Mile Ultramarathon as the grand finale.

Spot prizes will be drawn on the night too.



For more details and to buy tickets go to www.trailsinmotion.com, or buy them at the Harvest Centre Auditorium on the night (subject to availability - cash only).