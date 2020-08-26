Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 just before Okere Falls turnoff.

A police communication spokeswoman said a fire crew was first at the scene of the crash on SH3 just before Okere Falls turnoff was reported about 3.30 pm, and police and St John ambulance staff were also now in attendance.

One of the vehicle's was partially blocking the road, she said.

The police spokeswoman said indications suggest one person has been injured.

Advertisement

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and delays were likely until the crash scene can be cleared, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said firefighters at the scene were assisting police with traffic management