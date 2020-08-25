Dr Leon Fourie is stepping out of his comfort zone, or rather jumping, in a bid to raise money for local charity.

The Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology chief executive is one of 22 participants in this year's Drop Your Boss Bay of Plenty fundraiser for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Previous fundraisers have seen local bosses abseil off the side of buildings, but this year they will be taking to the skies and jumping out of a plane.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation believes that the strength and mana you have on the inside is greater than any obstacle you may face.

Advertisement

In the spirit of that ethos, Dr Fourie is making the leap, 10,000 feet out of a plane, to help raise money towards the work the foundation does here in our communities.

"I am really getting out of my comfort zone to do this, but I know some of the challenges our young people face far exceed my hesitation to jump."

"I'm not only doing this to raise money for a great charity, but also as a show of solidarity and to hopefully inspire others that they can do anything they put their mind to."

The Graeme Dingle Foundation runs Project K, Kiwi Can, and Stars, reaching more than 3500 young people in the Bay of Plenty.

These are all proven and successful school-based programmes that aim to inspire young people to reach their full potential by helping to build their self-esteem, promote good values and teach valuable life, education and health skills.

"As the chief executive of the largest tertiary provider in the Bay of Plenty – Toi Ohomai, I am passionate about education opportunities for all learners and see significant value in collaborative partnerships that enrich our local communities.

"This makes a partnership with the Graeme Dingle Foundation a natural fit and I am excited to be challenging myself and contributing to their work at the same time."

Dr Fourie says he actively supports the amazing work the Graeme Dingle Foundation does here in the Bay of Plenty.

Advertisement

- If you want to support Dr Fourie, you can donate online at givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/dropleonfourie.