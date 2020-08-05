Community feedback is being sought for a proposed upgrade between Iles Rd and Rotorua Airport as part Eastern Corridor Stage Two improvements.

There will be key intersections proposed as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage Two improvements on State Highway 30 and Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua.

The proposed improvements include upgrades to intersections at Owhata Rd, Brent Rd, Wharenui Rd and Rotorua Airport, a three-metre-wide shared path and cycle lane the length of the corridor, new pedestrian crossings and bus stops, as well as four-laning.

Improvements will be constructed in phases, with some needed immediately and others to be built as development occurs in east Rotorua.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency portfolio manager Kathryn King said the effects of the significant development on the transport network need to be carefully planned for.

"By improving this corridor, we will help people who live and work in the area, as well as others who rely on it for business, tourism and travel."

King said the project aims to make sure everyone can get around easily and safely, while accommodating future growth and providing better travel choices.

"We're keen to share the proposed improvements with the community to get their thoughts on our plans and to help us understand if we have missed anything important."

Waka Kotahi is working with Rotorua Lakes Council, iwi, and stakeholders to complete a detailed business case identifying the best solution for improving the corridor, shaped by feedback from the community in recent years.

"This corridor doesn't currently provide good, safe options for people to get around by bicycle and on foot, and some intersections are not functioning well or experiencing heavy congestion during peak travel times.

"The proposed improvements aim to solve these issues, make the corridor safer, and help prepare the network for more growth in the future."

Stage Two is part of the wider Connect Rotorua programme of work to futureproof two of Rotorua's key corridors: State Highway 30/Te Ngae Rd and State Highway 30A/Amohau St.

The Eastern Corridor Stage One project is under construction from Sala St to Iles Rd, with completion expected late next year.

Feedback on the proposal and Stage Two is open from today until September 1.

The proposed improvements and the place to provide feedback is available online.

Alternatively, a request for a hard copy feedback form can be made by calling 07 927 6009.