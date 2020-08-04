Rotorua Museum is on the hunt for objects and stories which reflect life in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the museum's collection reflected the unique nature of Rotorua and its people, and as the Covid-19 pandemic would be remembered as a defining moment of our time, it was important to collect and preserve objects that would help tell the story of now in the future.

The Rotorua community are asked to offer any Covid-19 related objects, photographs and documents that reflect life in lockdown; how we connected while in quarantine, issues we were debating, personal protective equipment, how we were protecting ourselves and creativity while in our bubble.

Did you write a diary during lockdown? Did you create an artwork about your experience in lockdown? Did you make a sign thanking essential workers? How did your business operate differently?

Did you host a virtual lockdown concert? How did you celebrate ANZAC Day and Easter differently? Did you write letters/emails/postcards connecting with people during the forced separation?

All of these objects and stories will help build a picture of what it was like during this unusual time for future generations.

Please email rotorua.museum@rotorualc.nz with as much detail about the objects as possible including a description, images and your contact details.

A sign put up by residents near Awahou Marae during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Library will also be completing a Covid-19 oral history project at the same time to record Rotorua's stories in audio and moving images.

They are keen to talk to people about their time in levels 3 and 4 – including the differences between levels (shopping, entertainment, social distancing, jobs, health) and alternative ways of doing things (teaching from home, keeping in touch, business innovation). Please email library@rotorualc.nz if you are interested.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 11, after which the library and museum will contact those people whose submissions may be considered for further information.