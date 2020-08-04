Tēnā koutou katoa. In the past seven days we have seen a number of vehicle-related crime in Taupō and Tūrangi.

Two vehicles and a boat were stolen from an address in Tauranga-Taupō last week. One was recovered but a VW Tourag MPL846 and boat trailer E164L are still missing, along with the boat.

A stolen vehicle from Taupō was located by police after a pursuit around the rural area of Turangi. An 18-year-old has been charged with numerous offences as a result. Our police staff did a fantastic job to hold this person to account for his actions even after he deliberately rammed two police vehicles in an attempt to evade apprehension. At the end of it all our staff were safe and a couple of our detectives ended up a little wet (better work stories).

To avoid vehicle theft, ensure your vehicles are secure. Do not leave keys in your vehicles and do not leave vehicles unlocked, even when refuelling. Use wheel clamps and tow ball locks for trailers and boats. Prevention is the key to reducing theft of vehicles. You may even wish to consider GPS tracking for trailers, boats and even cars.

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy, Taupō Police. Photo / File

Our local businesses had a number of thefts last week. One of these was reported at the time it occurred and from the timely police response a female will be appearing before the court. She was visiting Taupō and decided to do some shopping, but didn't want to pay. It was found that she had visited more than one store. Good investigation work led to other property being identified and returned to the stores. Quick reporting by our local businesses helped solve this. If you are supporting our local business by shopping local and you see suspicious behaviour please bring it to the attention of staff and they can contact police.

It was pleasing to see family harm incidents have reduced over the past week. Again, common themes are alcohol and financial pressures. We can help prevent this from happening and can make referrals to our partner agencies who can provide support and assistance.

Stay safe, Fane Troy.