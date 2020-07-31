Bay of Plenty tourism providers have claimed top spots in two top 10 lists including Tripadvisor's South Pacific top 10 list and the New Zealand Travellers Choice awards for 2020.

In the South Pacific Top 10 experiences, the Hobbiton Movie Set and Waitomo Glowworm Cave day trip was number five, the Hobbiton Movie Set two-hour walking tour was number seven.

Hobbiton, home of the Hobbits from Lord of the Rings. Photo / File

Waitomo Glowworm Caves. Photo / File

Canopy Tours Ziplining Forest Adventure was number eight, marking the second year in a row it had made it onto the list.

In the New Zealand Travellers Choice awards, the Hobbiton and cave day trip, and the walking tour took out the first and second spots.

Rotorua Canopy Tour zipline. Photo / File

Canopy Tours ranked third and the Māori hangi dinner and performance at Tamaki Maori Village was number five.

TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel planning and booking site and determines its Travellers' Choice winners based on millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

Tamaki Maori Village. Photo / File

Top 10 Experiences — New Zealand

1. Hobbiton Movie Set and Waitomo Glowworm Cave day trip from Auckland

2. Hobbiton Movie Set walking tour from Shires Rest

3. Ziplining Forest Adventure - Canopy Tours Rotorua

4. Cruise Milford NZ small boutique cruise experience

5. Rotorua Maori hangi dinner and performance - Tamaki Maori Village

6. Shotover River extreme jet boat ride from Queenstown

7. Skydive Auckland

8. Milford Sound experience, full day from Queenstown

9. Whale watching in Kaikoura by boat

10. Skippers Canyon Jet Boat tour

Top 10 Experiences — South Pacific

1. All inclusive Blue Mountains small-group day trip from Sydney

2. Great Ocean Road small-group ecotour from Melbourne

3. Sydney Bridge climb

4. Great Barrier Reef snorkeling and diving cruise from Cairns

5. Hobbiton Movie Set and Waitomo Glowworm Cave day trip from Auckland

6. Yarra Valley wine and winery tour from Melbourne

7. Hobbiton Movie Set walking tour from Shires Rest

8. Ziplining Forest Adventure - Canopy Tours Rotorua

9. Cruise Milford NZ small boutique cruise experience

10. Authentic Fijian day cruise