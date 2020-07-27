Rotorua businessman Joe La Grouw has been appointed inaugural Patron of the Geyser Community Foundation.

The foundation's inaugural chairman, La Grouw led the foundation during a period of immense growth and change from 2007 to 2015.

He said he was honoured to be invited to become patron of the Geyser Community Foundation.

"I enjoyed being involved in the establishment of the foundation in the Rotorua and Taupō Districts, and have continued to watch it make steady progress since retiring as a trustee in 2015.

Advertisement

"We began with no money in 2007, and thanks to the early support of a growing number of local people, we were managing funds totalling $3 million, and people had pledged an estimated $8m in their wills when I retired.

"I continue to be constantly amazed by the generosity of people in our local communities," he said.

Geyser's current chairman Kierin Irvine said trustees were delighted that La Grouw had accepted the role as the foundation's inaugural patron.

"The role of patron is honorary, and we are very grateful that Joe has made this generous commitment as he brings a great deal of business and governance experience to the position."

In acknowledging the enormous contribution La Grouw had made to the foundation, Dr Irvine said, "Joe, together with his wife, Jo-Anne have always led by example. They established Geyser's first endowment fund, which will benefit the local community for generations to come, and generously contributed to the foundation's operating costs over many years.

"Joe's knowledge of and dedication to his local community helped introduce the community foundation concept to people in the Rotorua and Taupo Districts, and ensured we remain in touch with the communities we serve.

"As patron, he will be a guardian of our values, bring an independent view from the community to the board, have mana and judgement, and be available to the public," Irvine said.

Thanks for the generosity of a growing number of local people, Geyser has more than $5m invested and $14m anticipated in people's wills.