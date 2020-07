A person was trapped in a car following a crash in Taupō.

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash at the intersection Huia St and Mere Rd about 9.20pm, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was trapped for a stage and the road was partially blocked, she said.

A tow truck was needed to remove both vehicles from the scene, she said.

She had no information on injuries at this time.

More to come.