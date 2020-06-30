Uber Eats launches in Rotorua today.

The app, which partners with food providers across the city, allows customers to order food straight to their door.

Local eateries El Mexicano Zapata Express, Saigon 60s, Giovanni's Italian Restaurant, El Burrito, and Guidough's Bakery have already signed up for the app.

Uber Eats is already based in seven locations across the country with an additional three cities rolling out today.

Rotorua, along with Napier and Hastings and Palmerston North, will all be able to access the app from 10am today.

Both local and big-name brands have already signed up, a statement from Uber Eats NZ said.

Local restaurants can connect with the Uber Eats platform to drive demand into their restaurants and connect with delivery partners close by.

Residents can celebrate with $15 off their first order.

HOW TO ORDER ON UBER EATS:

- Download the Uber Eats app or head to the Uber Eats website to order online.

- Sign in using your Uber account or sign up to create a new one.

-Provide your address – add your home, work or any other address you'd like.

-Browse local restaurants

- Check out with a tap – pay with your card on file.

-Track your order – watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you.

- Rate your food and delivery.

- Share your unique code with your friends or family.