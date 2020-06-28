Two cars were found engulfed in flames in separate parts of Rotorua at the same time last night.

Fire crews were called to the incidents at 11.30pm on both the Tauranga Direct Rd and State Highway 5 in Waiotapu last night, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Crews were initially called to a crash on State Highway 5, but on arrival found a car fully ablaze, she said.

The car was found about 200m south of Waiotapu Tavern.

There were no people around and police were notified, she said.

They left the scene about 12.10am.

Meanwhile, across town, crews were called to a van fire on the Tauranga Direct Rd near Hamurana, she said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, but no people or properties were at any risk, she said.

They extinguished the blaze and left the scene about 12.15am.