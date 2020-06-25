Rotorua police staff stood for a minute silence this morning to remember their fallen colleague Constable Matthew Hunt, who died last week.

Around 50 staff stood at attention in two lines outside the Rotorua Police Station at 10.37am - the moment one week ago when Hunt died in the line of duty on Reynella Drive, Massey, West Auckland.

Hunt died of his injuries, and another officer was injured, when the pair were shot while carrying out a routine traffic stop.

Rotorua police staff stood for a minute silence this morning to remember their fallen colleague Constable Matthew Hunt. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua station joined thousands of other police staff around the country to remember the slain officer.

The flags outside the Rotorua station were flying at half mast.



All police staff were invited to observe the minute's silence by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster last night.

"A week on from an event none of us ever want or should experience, police is pausing to remember the ultimate sacrifice of one of our own," Coster said.

"I have ordered all police flags to fly at half-mast tomorrow, and we have invited staff to observe a minute's silence wherever they are at 10.37am tomorrow."

Police districts around New Zealand have been asked to pay respects as appropriate to them.

Tributes from around the country would be filmed and put together as a special video tribute to be shared later today.