New Zealand First MP Fletcher Tabuteau has been selected as the party's candidate for Rotorua.

Tabuteau said in a statement today that this election would be "incredibly important for the people of Rotorua".

"The founding principles of New Zealand First are paramount in the current environment we are in right now,

"They are firmly grounded in a pragmatic and common-sense representation of New Zealand's interests in Parliament, reflecting the interests of all New Zealanders because we believe in putting New Zealand, and New Zealanders, first," he said.

He wanted to support all businesses at whatever stage to grow and thrive, create more jobs and see large infrastructure projects in the city, he said.

"Already a list MP based in Rotorua, I am immensely proud of what has been achieved just for Rotorua in the last few years - the establishment of Te Uru Rākau, and significant investment in the Rotorua Museum, Whakarewarewa Forest, and lakefront developments, to name a few."

He said he pledged to "reinvigorate the economy to create jobs" and support local businesses.

"Money has been unlocked already, and there will be housing, roading and big infrastructure projects coming to Rotorua ensuring employment and opportunity. I know this can be achieved because we have already done so much."

"The Provincial Growth Fund, the brainchild of New Zealand First, has ensured our provinces, including Rotorua, are at the heart of Government decision making and actions."

Fletcher Tabuteau was the Deputy Leader of New Zealand First and had served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Foreign Affairs, and Disarmament and Arms Control.

During this time, he has regularly represented New Zealand at international engagements such as APEC.

Holding a Bachelor of Management, Fletcher Tabuteau spent thirteen years in the education sector in Rotorua, including as a secondary school teacher and senior Dean, where he also worked with students to help them successfully transition from school to further education, trades training or the workplace.

He has also led the School of Business Management at Waiariki Polytechnic (Toi Oho-Mai), as the head of faculty, and also lectured economics.

Growing up in Rotorua, of Ngati Ngararanui, Ngati Rangiwewehi, and Ngati Whakaue descent, with also French ancestry with the name Tabuteau tracing all the way back through Australia, Ireland and France, Mr Tabuteau spent years working in the tourism industry.