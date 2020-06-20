Gavin Eggleton received death threats and abuse on Facebook after commenting that tā moko is a "bar code" for Work and Income. One Rotorua man found the comment so offensive he wrote to Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon. David Beck reports.

Rotorua entertainer Jack Grace has described a controversial Facebook comment as "gut-wrenching".

The comment, made by Rotorua 65-year-old Gavin Eggleton on Wednesday, labelled tā moko a "bar code" for Work and Income.

Eggleton, who said he received death threats and abuse on Facebook after the post, told the Rotorua Daily Post this week he had made a "stupid mistake" and apologised for the hurt he had caused.

''I'm so, so, sorry. I'm not a racist," he said earlier.

The online tā moko comment prompted Grace to write a letter of complaint to Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon but he also said it was pointless attacking Eggleton as many on social media had.

"My beef is bigger than Eggleton. How else are we going to change this for my moko and future generations of children?"

He said the problem was systemic and that was the issue.

"As emotional and frustrated as I was when I first read the post, I determined pretty quick that being personally motivated was not going to bring the long-term changes needed to bring to this situation. So out went the sledgehammer to fix the squeaky door.

"I picked up the tool that I think will bring about a change to the way we communicate both online and face to face and commissioner Foon is a well-respected person in any cultural landscape so it was easy to engage him."

Grace said he was personally disappointed to read Eggleton's comment.

"I thought as a nation and a people that we are better than this and we don't deserve this. My great-nan wore a moko kauae and maybe one day my kids or moko might choose to wear one. I would hope that if they do it's accepted by people as a beautiful, responsible taonga."

Facebook users are being encouraged to remember that what they post online can be seen by a large audience.

A Human Rights Commission spokesman said: "We encourage New Zealanders to be upstanders against racism which can mean supporting victims, recording, for example taking a screenshot, and reporting racism in social media.

"There is great advice provided by Netsafe about how we can behave in an inclusive and safe way, treating one another with respect. This is particularly relevant in the time of Covid-19 and heightened awareness of racism due to Black Lives Matter. We encourage all New Zealanders to engage and learn in a respectful and open way.

"The Netsafe advice suggests that people who experience racism should make a plan around their response; they should get help; keep the evidence about the discrimination and report it.

"New Zealanders should be free to engage online free of discrimination, bullying and harassment. We also have our Give Nothing to Racism Campaign website which offers tools for people to stand up to racism in society, including online racism," the spokesman said.

Eggleton declined to comment.