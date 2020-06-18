Kerenapu Winiata-Katting is a committed, hardworking and responsible volunteer - just a few of the words the Rotorua SPCA used in an award nomination for her.

To mark the beginning of National Volunteer Week (June 21 to 27), the winners of the

2020 SPCA Purina Volunteer Awards have been announced.

Rotorua's Kerenapu Winiata-Katting received the Outstanding Young Volunteer award.

The awards celebrate the efforts of thousands of Kiwis who volunteer their time, talent and energy to the SPCA, and who better the lives of animals.

They recognise the contribution made by volunteers at the SPCA's 38 centres and 56 SPCA Op Shops across New Zealand.

Six award categories put a spotlight on the different ways volunteers contribute to the SPCA.

Kerenapu says she started volunteering at the Rotorua SPCA about February last year, and she enjoys being around animals and making a difference helping out in any way she can.

She says she was shocked when she found out she had won the award.

"I was ecstatic, it was amazing and was a huge surprise. Getting the nomination was amazing on its own and I'm still processing it.

"I would encourage anyone that has a love for animals to get involved and helping out where they can - whether volunteering, making a regular donation or fostering."

She says a big thank you to Rotorua SPCA for their nomination - "I love the team there".

More than 170 nominations were received from SPCA staff and volunteers for this year's

awards, and judged by SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen, and Purina Petcare general manager Jennifer Chappell.

With more than 10 volunteers to every one staff member, SPCA's thousands of volunteers have been described by Andrea Midgen, SPCA chief executive, as "the lifeblood of our organisation".

She says, "2020 has challenged SPCA in ways we never imagined. But we have been blown away by the commitment and steadfast reliability of our dedicated volunteers, even in the most difficult of times".

When New Zealand went into lockdown on March 26, a special band of SPCA volunteers

rolled up their sleeves and got to work to help vulnerable animals.

While SPCA volunteers weren't allowed to come to their local centres during the lockdown

for their shifts, many stepped up and fostered animals at their homes.

During alert level 4 and 3 lockdown, 2527 SPCA animals went to volunteer foster homes across the country, cared for by Kiwi families who wanted to make a difference.

Volunteers help with every aspect of the SPCA's work – from cleaning and feeding animals, to helping with administration and fundraising.

The Op Shop volunteers receive, clean and sell donated goods to help raise vital funds.

Andrea says the SPCA simply could not function without the loyal contribution of a national network of volunteers, and partners such as Purina, which has sponsored these awards since 2016.

Jennifer Chappell says the company is proud to be sponsoring the awards again this year, and to be able to help recognise some of the most generous and selfless people in New Zealand.

"This year's winners are unwavering in their dedication to animals, not only during the recent challenging situation, but in the biggest and smallest of ways, all year round.

"Purina is delighted to partner with SPCA once again, celebrate these special people and reward their incredible service."

The winners receive a years' supply of PURINA ONE pet food for their pet, and a Nestlé food hamper to the value of $300.

To learn more about volunteering at SPCA, visit www.spca.nz/how-you-can-help/volunteer.