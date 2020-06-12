A campervan has rolled on SH5, south of Reporoa.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a call about the accident, about 2km south of the intersection of SH5 and Ohaaki Rd, at 4.50pm and were at the scene.

There were seven people in the campervan but all are out of the vehicle and none are injured, she said.

The south bound lane of SH5 is blocked and traffic is being managed through the north bound lane. Some traffic is being diverted at the Ohaaki Rd intersection.

Local contractors have been contacted to clean up the debris on the road.