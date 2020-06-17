Following weeks of working and studying from home, one Rotorua optometrist is warning that spending more time staring at screens is causing a surge in digital eye strain in both adults and children.

New research, commissioned by Specsavers just before Covid-19 restrictions came into effect, revealed the majority of New Zealand office workers were already experiencing symptoms of digital eye strain.

In this research, eight out of 10 (86 per cent) people claimed to have experienced at least one symptom of digital eye strain while at work.

Specsavers Rotorua optometrist Celeste Raisbeck says, "A lot of people have been spending more time on screens recently because of Covid-19 restrictions, using computers and smartphones constantly for work and pleasure".

"If you've been going from remote working or studying to a Zoom hangout with friends or family, to a marathon session of Netflix, your overall time spent in front of a screen may add up to 10 hours or more a day.

"Our eyes aren't meant to be fixed on a single object that long and it's likely to have a negative effect on our eye health.

"If most Rotorua workers were experiencing frequent symptoms of digital eye strain before Covid-19, they can expect to experience even more symptoms now as our daily routines have included a lot more screen time recently."

Digital eye strain can cause dry or irritated eyes, lead to blurred vision, difficulty focusing, sensitivity to light, eye fatigue, headaches and difficulty reading small print.

"There are some really simple things that people can do to combat the effects of digital eye strain, from drinking more water and blinking more often, to giving your eyes a break by looking up from your screen regularly," Celeste says.

Among North Island residents surveyed who have experienced symptoms of digital eye strain at work, neck, shoulder or back soreness (70 per cent) and headaches (67 per cent) were the two most common complaints.

Celeste cautioned that increased time on digital devices and near work with screens can be even more concerning for children than adults.

With many school children having participated in remote and flexible learning from home under levels 3 and 4, they may have become more reliant on laptops and tablets for online lessons and entertainment and, due to social distancing restrictions, have generally

been spending more time indoors.

"I understand how strong the pull of digital screens is for children and I also know that the way children learn, and play, is drastically changing as technology becomes increasingly incorporated into everyday life, especially during recent restrictions.

"Vision and eye health can have a major impact on a child's development – not just on their education but on sports and social interactions as well.

"Staring at screens and being indoors for extended periods of time can increase the risk of a child becoming short-sighted (myopic), meaning their eyes focus well on close objects, while more distant objects appear blurred.

"Throughout primary school, children's eyes are still developing so it's vitally important that children are getting up and moving about throughout the day - spending time playing outside or engaging in activities where their eyes are not fixed on something close to them.

"Parents need to be reducing the amount of time their children are spending on screens or reading," Celeste says.

Dr Neil de Wet, Toi Te Ora Medical Officer of Health, says more screen time is usually closely associated with being more sedentary and less physically active.

"Sitting less and being more physically active can reduce the risks of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

"It can also increase quality of life and a sense of wellbeing."

He says managing screen time is especially important for children.

Toi Te Ora Public Health recommends:

- Less than two hours of recreational screen time per day for children aged 5 and over

- Less than one hour of screen time per day for children under 5 years

- Zero hours of screen time for children under 2 years.

Toi Te Ora recommends keeping bedrooms free of screens and devices - such as computers, phones, TVs, gaming consoles, and tablets, and turning off screens during meal times and enjoying eating together as a family.

"For a good night's sleep, swap screens for active games and play, and turn off screens and devices at least an hour before bed time.

"This is part of the 5210 approach to support healthy weight and wellbeing in children, and the maintenance of healthy weight throughout the lifespan."

For more information about 5210, go to www.toiteora.govt.nz/5210.

- The YouGov Galaxy, Digital Eye Strain Study was prepared for Specsavers, January 2020. The study was conducted online among a representative sample of 1001 New Zealanders aged 18 years and older who work in an office or other environment involving considerable screen time.