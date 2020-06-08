Rotorua residents have woken to a new sense of freedom this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announced the country would move to Alert Level 1 from midnight last night, just hours after health officials confirmed that the country now had no active Covid-19 cases.

The decision meant that events such as funerals, hospitality and public transport could all resume without any restrictions from midnight.

Not only that, but cafes and hospitality would also be able to fill their premises just that bit more as social distancing rules loosen.

Owner of Guidough's Bakery Guido Bachmann said this morning he was thrilled to be going into level 1 and was excited to have all the friendly faces back in store again.

"I could hug my customers!"

In saying this, Bachmann said social distancing had been beneficial in his larger Ranolf St store to manage customers.

He said he was considering keeping social distancing in place within this store, but his small Springfield store would be open for all.

"We've all learned a lot."

He said it would be interesting to see what the future of businesss may look like as unemployment takes hold.

A worker at Gold Star Bakery in Rotorua said business had been "very busy" this morning but it was no different to any other day.

She said they saw their biggest influx coming into level 3.

"People will always love their morning pie."

More to come.