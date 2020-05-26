Random kerbside checks are being made around Rotorua to check on contaminated and overflowing bins and to raise awareness on correct recycling procedures.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today bin audits were being conducted to make residents aware if there were non-recyclable items in their recycling bin, ahead of kerbside recycling resuming on Monday

To monitor and reduce the amount of non-recyclable items being collected in the kerbside recycling, random bin audits were being conducted by collection staff.

They check for contamination by lifting the lid of the recycling bin, and if they see non-recyclable items, will place a sticker on the lid of the bin to indicate the contamination.

Contaminated bins will not be collected starting on Monday.

They will also place stickers on overfull bins, including red lid rubbish bins.

The purpose of the sticker was to create awareness on how to use the kerbside service correctly, by providing direct feedback to residents.

This feedback gives residents the chance to fix the issue to avoid non-collection of their bin after June 1.

During Alert Levels 3 and 4, Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) were closed to help fight the spread of the virus.

This meant that while kerbside recycling was collected, the items had to be delivered to landfill, rather than to recycling facilities.

During Alert Level 2, recycling reopens which means they can accept recyclables again.

Only clean and dry recyclables are allowed in the yellow lid bin for the recycling collection and putting rubbish in it can contaminate an entire truckload of recycling.

Contaminated items cannot be recycled meaning anything that is collected could all end up in the landfill.

Contaminants that are common in recycling bins are plastic bags, glad wrap, batteries, polystyrene and Tetra Pak packaging - often used for long-life milk.

Residents who chose to stockpile their recyclable items until recycling resumed are now able to take these items to the Rotorua Recycling Centre.

Alternatively, residents can put their recyclables in the yellow lid bin for fortnightly recycling collection from Monday.

June 1 is a public holiday, Queen's Birthday weekend, but the rubbish collection will resume as normal.

Rotorua Recycling Centre is on Te Ngae Road and is open from Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 4.30pm

Kerbside recycling: 'Six Cs of recycling'

Collect only recyclable materials

- Paper and cardboard

- Aluminium cans

- Plastics numbered 1-7

Crate: Put glass recycling in the crate

- Remove the lids of bottles and jars, and put your glass recycling in the crate.

Clean

- Clean off any residual food, drink or dirt to avoid contamination.

Close the lid of the bin properly

- If the wheelie bin lid is open, items can fall out during collection

- If you have excess recycling, you can take it to the Recycling Centre

Clock

- Make sure that your bin is kerbside by 7.30am for collection, or by 5am in the CBD