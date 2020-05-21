All those craving the delicious tastes of the Rotorua Night Market will be pleased to know that Rotorua Food Truck Thursday will fill the gap.

Twelve local and regional food trucks will provide a range of takeaway treats between 4.30pm and 8pm in Tūtānekai St, in the block between Hinemoa and Pukuatua Sts, next Thursday May 28.

To comply with Covid-19 guidelines, and to keep everyone safe, Rotorua Food Truck Thursday will have several differences to the normal Rotorua Night Market.

There will only be one entry point to the market which will be at Te Manawa, Hinemoa St end of Tūtānekai St, and numbers will be limited to 100 people at a time.

Advertisement

Twelve local and regional food trucks will provide a range of takeaway treats. Photo / Supplied

Ideally, one person per family will go through to purchase to help reduce queuing time.

All people entering the Food Truck Thursday marketplace will need to be contact traced by either registering on the Sine Pro App or by manual register.

The market will facilitate correct hygiene practices, physical distancing, contactless pickup and contactless payment.

Visitors will be able to choose takeaway meals from the following food trucks: NZ Crepes, Buon Appetito, Desi, Kai Café, Mussel Madness, Terrific Bubble Tea, Rosco's Coffee, Heat Caravan, Aayats, Smokers and Grillers, Mobile Chef and Homegrown Kitchen.

With the Rotorua Night Market celebrating its 10th birthday in March, just before lockdown began, creator and Rotorua Lakes Council Markets Manager, Brigitte Nelson, has never had to shut the market for anything other than bad weather since its inception.