There is a large police presence in Owhata tonight.

Several police cars have converged on a property on Te Ngae Rd.

A reporter at the scene said he saw three police cars, two unmarked and one marked with lights flashing.

About 6pm another two cars, one marked, one unmarked, arrived and the officers went on to the property.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post police were responding to an incident on Te Ngae Road in Owhata.



Police were notified about 4.45pm, she said.

She would not give any other details.

More to come.