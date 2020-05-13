Key Points:

New Zealand has moved into Covid Alert Level 2

Much-missed shops and services in Rotorua reopen

Social distancing and basic hygiene still a requirement

Barbers razors will be buzzing, malls will be open and hungry people will be able to sit down in restaurants as the city wakes up to life at level 2.

Rotorua retailers said they were eager to re-open after a long seven weeks in lockdown and many were introducing new safety measures as level 2 approached.

My Barber owner Ants Haines said they were busy even before their usual 9am opening time.

Meanwhile, customers streamed in through the doors the minute local cafe Capers Epicurean opened it's doors at 7am.

Rotorua Central Mall general manager Peter Faulkner said there was a queue forming outside the Central Mall. He said it may be a case of people getting used to signing in for contact tracing.

Capers barista Moana Old-Wallace this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was expecting a surge of people to last for the next five days from the novelty of being able to shop again as well as people needing to replace goods that have worn out.

He said the mall would open at 8am when the Warehouse opened and other retailers would open at 9am.

Vish Beauty Bar's phone has been ringing off the hook this morning and today was completely booked out. Employee Manpreet Kaur said while it was good to be back, she was still nervous about the spread of the virus, and staff all had masks, gloves and visors as a safety precaution.

Line outside Central Mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

CrossFit Ruark owner Josh Gardiner said although it was not the rush he expected, the steady flow this morning was "exciting".

"It just felt like a fresh start."

Classes had already been booked out for later this week.

Line outside Honeycombe Hairdressing this morning. Photo / Supplied

He said he was surprised with the amount of inquiries from non-members during lockdown that were keen to join up.

From 12pm, The Wall - an indoor rock climbing facility - will open back to those keen to get a hit of adrenaline. The climbing gym will be limited to 28 people.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said retail operators, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces can reopen today with physical distancing measures in place.



From Monday schools and early childhood centres will open.

Then on Thursday next week bars will be able to open adhering to the three Ss rules - seated service, social distancing and single servers.

Pubs and bars will be allowed to open earlier if they adhere to rules including serving patrons a meal, not just drinks.

The cafe which was had been quietly preparing a online orders for customers during Level 3 now had a hum of life, said front of house manager Dee McRoy.



She said it was good to be back although "definitely different" with the new hygiene and social distancing measures in place.

My Barber will open today with a ticketing system to ensure only 10 people were in the barber shop at a time.

On a video post on the business' social media page, Ants Haines said bookings would need to be made online and some walk-ins would be allowed.

"I just need you guys to be patient. I know it's going to be crazy and hectic, I can feel it already," he said on the video

Rotorua public facilities such as the library, Rotorua International Stadium, the Rotoru Aquatic Centre, Rotorua iSite and the Rotorua Nursery will open today.

Contact tracing at level 2 Keeping you safe at level 2 is at the forefront of our minds! Watch the quick video below to see how we will ensure all members and guests are contact traced ✅ Posted by Rotorua Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

The Rotorua Aquatic Centre has a QR code system for casual users and a swipe card for members to use for contact tracing.

All playgrounds and sports facilities, parks and reserves will begin to open from today, too.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Rotorua Landfill is open with safe operating measures in place and rubbish and recycling collection remains the same as during Level 3.

Building and other site inspections have resumed with safe operating measures in place.

Rotorua Energy Events Centre will remain closed to the public.

Inner-city parking services resume and the Rotorua Lakes Council said parking payments and time restrictions will need to be adhered to when parking in the CBD.



Play it safe: Level 2 golden rules

- COVID-19 is still out there. Play it safe.

- Keep your distance from other people in public.

- If you're sick, stay home. Don't go to work or school. Don't socialise.

- If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get advice about being tested.

- Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

- Sneeze and cough into your elbow, regularly disinfect surfaces.

- If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately.

- Keep track of where you've been and who you've seen.

