Covid-19 has highlighted for many teachers the necessity for government investment to improve distance learning in this year's Budget.

However, some local principals say investment in other areas of the education sector could have wide-ranging benefits as well.

Budget 2020 will be delivered on Thursday and many suspect the main focus will be on economic recovery post-Covid.

But investment in other sectors, like education, is still hoped for.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh. Photo / File

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh said investment in completing infrastructure work in schools would not only be beneficial to the sector but help the economy.

"A lot of schools are in need of major infrastructure work; new buildings, long overdue maintenance, upgrades to ICT. To see that reflected in the Budget would be wonderful for schools and for the local economy as we could employ local tradespeople."



Walsh said among other priorities for the education sector, was the need for more counsellors and learning support resources.

"In lockdown, the importance of mental wellbeing has really been emphasised. There is need for counsellors to help students with anxiety, not just at secondary schools but primary schools as well.

"We also need more resources for children who need learning support, and pay increases for teacher aides."

Walsh said it would be prudent for the Government to invest in distance learning, particularly in light of Covid-19.

"While we can hope Covid-19 is a one-off, the reality is, we will face more pandemics in the future. We've done pretty well with distance learning but for a lot of staff and students, it was a real learning curve.

Malfroy Primary School principal Nicky Brell. Photo / File

Malfroy Primary School principal Nicky Brell said there was a bigger picture to consider with this year's Budget.

"The focus in this Covid-19 climate is protecting employment and keeping the economy moving. For education, there has already been huge funding and resourcing for online and home-based learning, so sustaining that funding is the first priority.

"Prior to Covid-19, there was a lot of funding tied up in property so sustaining that portfolio would be good too, although we've got to line up alongside those other ministries and realise the bigger picture.

"We need to get through this year and then we can wait to see what 2021 brings."

NZEI president Liam Rutherford (right). Photo / File

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said the budget was likely to be focused on the immediate Covid-19 response and cushioning the blow.

"In education, that means we need to see funding that keeps the entire sector afloat and keeps people in jobs.

"That means maintaining pre-Covid-19 funding for all Early Childhood Education services regardless of attendance until at least the end of the year so that they can have the financial security to stay open, pay staff and meet the needs of children and families.

"It also means continued funding for all school staff, particularly teacher aides, relievers and other support staff who are not paid centrally like teachers."

Post Primary Teachers' Association president Jack Boyle. Photo / File

PPTA president Jack Boyle said the union's focus was to advocate for teachers and support students through a strong and equitable public education system.



"We're hoping the Government continues the good work it has been doing, putting money where it's needed most – helping families and communities weather the Covid-19 crisis.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the inequities in education and, more generally, in our society, so we support investment in policies that make life better for children inside and outside of the classroom, so they can reach their potential when they are at school."