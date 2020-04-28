Pets hold special places in our hearts as companions and members of the family - and it's that time of year again where you can celebrate and share your bundle of joy with the community.

Rotorua's Addiction Pet Food Pet of the Year 2020 competition is here.

The winner will take home a pet food hamper worth over $300 supplied by Addiction Pet Foods.

Last year's Rotorua Pet of the Year was a bold feline named Rusty who was dubbed the "king of the family".

Rusty's proud owner Kruti Desai said Rusty was known as "the king of family" because he ate with the family at the dining table, opened doors on his own and always had his toys scattered around the house.

"He always knows when it is a family mealtime and will jump up and take his seat at the head of the table."

The family got Rusty from the SPCA.

If you think your pet has got what it takes to win Rotorua's Pet of the Year 2020, then simply email a quality photo of your pet to competitions.rotorua@nzme.co.nz.

Include your pet's name, your name, address and contact number, and tell us what cool trick or talent your pet has.

Entries close Saturday, May 2 and photos will be published on Friday, May 8 in the Rotorua Daily Post.

Readers will be asked to vote either through www.rotoruadailypost.co.nz or www.thehits.co.nz. The pet with the most amount of votes will win the pet food hamper.