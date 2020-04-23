Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick continues to seek Government support to prevent the loss of air traffic control services from the city's airport, saying it would significantly impact the region's economic recovery.

Airways Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Airways) is proposing to withdraw air traffic control services at seven regional airports, including Rotorua Airport.

In a statement today, Chadwick said the airport was crucial to Rotorua's economic recovery and that would now be in jeopardy if the withdraw went ahead.

"We are fighting hard to prevent that from happening. Our economy is already on life support and if this goes ahead it will have a direct and significant impact on local tourism businesses that will further undermine confidence at a really critical time.

Advertisement

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick continues to seek Government support to prevent the loss of air traffic control services. Photo / File

"Recovery across New Zealand will require us all working together. This move by Airways is premature and will hamper Rotorua's recovery by removing air connectivity," she said.

Chadwick said there was have a huge job ahead to position Rotorua for an effective economic recovery and the airport had a crucial role.

"Airways says there would be minimal impact to Rotorua Airport but our own analysis, and that of aviation experts and representatives from key industry bodies, indicates otherwise and concludes it would, in fact, be significant.

"It would create unacceptable safety and operation risks and won't be easy to reverse."



Along with general passenger flights, Rotorua's airspace also accommodates three aerodromes, Rotorua Airport, Rotorua Lakefront and Rotorua Hospital within five nautical miles of each other and about 40 heliports and airstrips within, or on the edge of, the controlled airspace.

Chadwick said she had written to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlining the implications of the Airways proposal for Rotorua if it went ahead and was urging local MPs to support calls for the retention of air traffic control services in Rotorua.

She is also calling on Airways to work with Rotorua Airport to find a solution that ensures Rotorua maintains staffed air traffic control.