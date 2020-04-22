An offender has fled the scene following a early morning police chase through the western suburbs of Rotorua.

The chase began after a vehicle failed to stop on Clayton Rd about 5am, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers followed the vehicle for a short time before the chase was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

Residents in the Pukehangi and Homedale suburbs reported being awoken to the sound of sirens blaring through the suburbs this morning.

The police unit managed to track the car moments later and spikes were laid out on Sunset Rd.

The vehicle came to a stop and was abandoned, with the driver fleeing the scene, she said.

Inquiries were ongoing to find the driver.