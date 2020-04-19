Following the latest Rotorua Creative Communities Scheme funding round, a total of $28,010 was awarded to 15 arts projects across the Rotorua district.

Successful applicants have until March 31, 2021, to deliver their projects and local Creative Communities Scheme administrator Julie Parsons was pleased to see the wide range of projects proposed.

"This round saw visual arts, music, performing arts, cultural arts and literature through: workshops, music and kapa haka festivals, a mural, photography exhibition, theatre and an anthology of poetry.

"It is exciting to see that projects in this round will involve the young and the elderly, the able and those with physical and mental challenges in a wide range of art practice", says Julie.

Of 22 eligible applications, seven withdrew due to issues relating to Covid-19 alert levels. The withdrawn applicants will be able to apply again in the next funding round, which closes September 26 this year.

Julie Parsons worked closely with applicants considering withdrawal to help them through this funding round with the unique restrictions the lockdown created.

"We were able to encourage some applicants to continue with their projects with revised delivery dates.

"Unfortunately, some projects were not able to continue due to their organisational commitments or the uncertainty about when people will be able to congregate again."

Some of the projects from previous funding rounds have also been affected by the lockdown and project owners are demonstrating their creativity in the ways they have chosen to present their work.

The launch and exhibition of Mixed: Creative Writing by Newcomers to Our Shores, a collaboration between writer Angie Belcher and artist Lucia Lemos M. Conceição, went ahead online instead of in gallery, and has already been seen by nearly 2000 viewers.

The Creative Communities Scheme offers two opportunities for funding each year and this funding is invaluable in supporting local arts initiatives.

Creative Communities Rotorua is a partnership between Creative New Zealand and Rotorua Lakes Council.

Its main focus is to contribute to the involvement of the community in local creative arts practice through stimulating and providing support to projects that:

• Encourage community engagement and participation in the arts

• Support the diversity and cultural traditions of local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity

• Enable and encourage young people to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

The next funding round for Rotorua Creative Communities will open August 1 2020 and close on September 26 2020.

The scheme is open to any New Zealand individual or group, with a well thought through creative project they need funding help with for Rotorua.

Visit www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/creativecommunities for information and application forms or contact Julie Parsons at Julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz