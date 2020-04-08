The location of the Ōpōtiki Covid-19 assessment centre has changed.

The pop-up drive-thru centre is being opened today at The Ōpōtiki Senior Citizens Hall on King St.

Personnel will be at the original site, the Ōpōtiki Memorial Park, redirecting members of the public to the new location.

The Ōpōtiki Community Based Assessment Centre will operate three days a week until further notice. The purpose is to assess, test and manage people with potential Covid-19 symptoms.

It will run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

All patients with a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or runny nose will be eligible to be seen at the pop-up centre. All symptoms can be with or without fever.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

