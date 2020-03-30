People taking down caution tape at Rotorua playgrounds have prompted a warning from the city's council for putting the community and essential workers at risk.

Rotorua Lakes Council taped all playgrounds and put up signs to stop people using the equipment as part of last week's Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions. The move was made to remind people playgrounds carried a risk of community transmission if touched.

Caution tape around the Susan St playground has been taken down. Photo / Supplied

However, the caution tape on the playground at Susan St was taken down.

Operations group manager Jocelyn Mikaere said it was "extremely disappointing" to hear measures to protect the community was being taken down.

"We shouldn't have to keep replacing tape and putting contractors who do this work on our behalf at additional risk," she said.

"It is extremely disappointing to hear that people are still using playground equipment despite a very clear message they should not be doing so due to the risk of spread this poses," Mikaere said.

Tape around the Warwick Drive Reserve playground. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua Lakes Council has put signs and caution tape on playgrounds to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said although the council would continue to replace tape to help protect the community, this would be reviewed if people continued to remove it.

All instances would be reported to police to monitor, she said.

"It is our expectation that people follow the lockdown rules that have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus and protect us all.

"Please, do as you are asked. Stay off the playgrounds to reduce the spread of the virus. Don't put yourselves, your families and others at risk"

Only essential council services were operating during this time.

The police, not the council, was the lockdown enforcement agency. Reports of lockdown breaches can be made at www.police.govt.nz/105support.