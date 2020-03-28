Human remains found near Tūrangi have been transported to Auckland for a post mortem examination.

An extensive police search uncovered the remains near Desert Rd on Tuesday morning.

"Officers had been doing a land search in the southern Bay of Plenty area since the beginning of the week after getting a tip-off that led them to have grave fears for a person," a police statement said.

They then focused on an area around Rangipo Intake Rd in the central North Island.

"The remains appear to have been in place for a period of time," police said on Tuesday afternoon.

A scene guard was in place and police began the process of getting the remains ready to remove from the site.

The remains were taken to Auckland on Thursday, where the post mortem and formal identification is taking place.

"Police will not be speculating on the possible identity of the deceased until the remains are formally identified," police said earlier this week.