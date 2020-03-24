An extensive police search has uncovered human remains near the Desert Rd.

Officers had been doing a land search in the southern Bay of Plenty area since the beginning of this week after getting a tip-off that led them to have grave fears for a person, a police statement said.

The team was focussed on an area around Rangipo Intake Rd, off the Desert Rd in the central North Island.

Police at the scene have this morning uncovered human remains buried at a site off Rangipo Intake Rd. The remains appear to have been in place for a period of time.

A scene guard is present and the process for getting the remains ready to remove off-site is not expected to be completed until tomorrow.

A post mortem will take place and formal identification process may take some time.

Police will not be speculating on the possible identity of the deceased until the remains are formally identified.