Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick is in self-isolation after returning from a trip from Australia.

The mayor posted on her Facebook page that she would be going into self-isolation as a precaution as she hoped "all responsible people would do".

Chadwick was in Australia over the weekend for the Te Whenua Moemoeā Kapa Haka Competition.

She said she would be working from home and staying in touch with what was happened in council. All essential meetings and engagements would be managed.

"Calm and common sense is what we need, we need to be guided by the experts and heed the advice and direction of the Ministry of Health and central Government.

"The Ministry's website has a lot of good info, advice and latest updates so keep yourself informed and look out for each other."

Chadwick had been approached for further comment.