The Ōpōtiki Mayor is throwing a huge street party in celebration of the town's funding for a new harbour entrance.

Last month the Government announced a $79.4 million investment into the new harbor entrance, adding to the $20m previously donated by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The build will mean a year-around and all-tide access to the town.

Mayor Lyn Riesterer said the funding was the best reason to "close the road and celebrate this milestone together as a community".

Advertisement

The party was set to take place on Saturday and would include music superstars Sons of Zion, along with local performers, food trucks, rides and children activities.

READ MORE:

• Shane Jones: $79m harbour for Ōpōtiki tops list of 18 new projects

She said there were so many people and agencies who had worked hard to get this, but the biggest thanks needed to go to the community as a whole for backing their push for this.

"They have been behind us all the way for so many years. This project has provided a vision for us to build a future that turns our negative statistics around. And the local people and local businesses have kept backing up our efforts to do this and it has finally paid off."

She said this was their way of taking a moment to celebrate.

"This moment is important to stop, reflect, acknowledge and celebrate. Because from here there is some hard mahi to make sure this project hits all the right notes,

"It employs local people, it provides pathways and training opportunities and we benefit from this entrance in every way possible," she said.

The event will go from 4pm to 8pm.