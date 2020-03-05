Rotorua Lakes Council has unveiled its initial concept vision for the proposed Westbrook sports and recreation precinct development in Taiwhanga, Rotorua.

It would incorporate Westbrook Reserve, Ray Board Park, Smallbone Park, Rotorua International Stadium, Westbrook netball courts and the Springfield Golf Course.

The initial precinct concept would create a vibrant hub for community sport and recreation in Rotorua.

The proposed precinct would match the council's Vision 2030 goals of creating a city that has outstanding places to play and an enhanced environment for all to enjoy.

The development would create a number of other opportunities for the community.

This included increased recreation spaces, redevelopment of Rotorua International Stadium, and a venue for events to be held at a local, national and international level.

It would also provide potential land for a residential housing development.

Mayor Steve Chadwick said sport and recreation were an integral part of the life of Rotorua residents.

"They are also vital to how we come together as a community," she said.

"It's exciting to be able to now share this vision with the wider community, with the hopes of creating a world-class destination for sports and recreation in Rotorua for generations to come."

Over the past few years, the council conducted a number of studies around the current sport facility offerings within the district and how the communities use them.

Council had also been engaging with sports clubs, groups, and regional and national sports organisations to understand their potential needs going forward, Chadwick said.

The findings were that current sports grounds and facilities in Rotorua were insufficient and incapable of coping with future demand.

This was largely due to environmental factors and other issues associated with the historic uses of the various sports grounds.

"By creating a shared facility, with the ability to share resources and costs, clubs can focus on delivering and growing their sports and activities to best benefit their members", said the council's lead sports and recreation councillor Sandra Kai Fong.

The council is seeking community feedback on what people value about the current Westbrook sports facilities and area, and their wishlist for future developments.

Feedback was also sought about the initial concept for the proposed new development.

Information packs on the proposal would be distributed to residents in the area in the next few days.

Feedback gathered will help inform the council in relation to any plans going forward, before funding options were explored.

Any final proposal will be form part of the submissions into the council's 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, providing a further opportunity for community feedback.

Visit the council's website to find out more.