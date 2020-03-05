Rotorua Lakes Council has opened up the proposed Pukehangi Heights Plan Change for the second stage of the submissions process.

The Pukehangi Heights area, on the south-western side of Pukehangi Rd, was identified as a future growth area within the council's district plan in 2016.

The proposed plan change is proceeding under a streamlined plan change process following approval from the Ministry for the Environment in early 2020.

Given the need for extra land for housing, and the desire to make it easier for landowners to move ahead with developments, the council is proposing to alter the zoning area to include a mix of residential and rural residential.

Forty-five submissions were received from a range of parties during the first phase of the submissions process in January.

Submitters included the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the Education Ministry, NZ Transport Agency, iwi and hapu, community organisations and individuals.

Key topics raised in the first submissions phase included stormwater and flooding, water quality, traffic effects, the protection of cultural values and the request for the inclusion of additional land within the plan change area.

The second phase of the submissions process provides an opportunity for submitters to provide feedback on the submissions already received.

Under the Resource Management Act, further submissions can only be made by people who have an interest in the plan change that is greater than the public in general, or if they represent a relevant aspect of the public interest.

The second phase submissions period closes on March 19.

Following the submissions process, it is anticipated that any hearings will be held towards the end of June, with recommendations to be provided to the Minister for the Environment in September for a final decision.

To find out more visit the Rotorua Lakes Council's website or visit the council's service centre on Haupapa St or Rotorua Library - Te Aka Mauri.