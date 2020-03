One car is down a bank and another is in a ditch after two cars crash on State Highway 32.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 1.20pm on SH32, Tihoi Rd near Waikino Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said there were two people in each car.

She said one person had serious injuries and two had moderate injuries.

She said she suspected the road would be closed.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one fire truck is on the scene and two more are on the way.