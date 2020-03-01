

Instead of racing up to Auckland this weekend, one 9-year-old boy was racing out the ball for his favourite league team.

The highly anticipated final NRL pre-season game between the Vodafone Warriors and the Wests Tigers on Sunday saw Stevie Hawe, 9, running out the ball for kick-off.

Rotorua turned on the sunshine for the final NRL pre-season match between the Warriors and Wests Tigers. Photo / Stephen Parker.

Mum, Natalie Richards, said it was a nerve-wracking moment for the life-long fan who had been to almost every home game in Auckland.

"It was all over quickly. He got to have a practice and walk out to check where to put the ball so he felt better."

Advertisement

After his quick moment in the spotlight, the game began in front of a strong Rotorua crowd but not before Hawe was able to high-five the team.

"It was amazing. He got to sit on field before the game to soak up the atmosphere and get used to being in front of the big crowd."

The large crowd erupted into cheer when the Warriors scored. Photo / Stephen Parker

It wasn't the only moment the much-loved league team gave to their fans while playing this weekend.

About 50 fans of all ages scattered along the Rotorua International Stadium grandstand on Saturday to watch the Vodafone Warriors Captain's Run ahead of the match.

Riley Thomas-Orupe having a kick at the Warriors's Captain's Run at the Rotorua International Stadium with his sister, Tiwaiwai. Photo / Stephen Parker

Riley Thomas-Orupe, 10, knew he had to be there for the training session to get an up-close and personal look at the Warriors in action.

He arrived at training with the goal of a signature from each of the players and left with that wish being exceeded after he and his sister, Tiwaiwai, got to have a few kicks with the boys.

While he would not be able to make it to the game, he would be sure to watch the game live from the comfort of his living room, as he did with all the other games.

One day, he hoped, it would be him on the field.

Advertisement

Harrison Beazley, 12 was stoked to be watching his favourite team in his own city. Photo / Supplied

Harrison Beazley, 12 made it to the game, proudly supporting the Warriors in his own backyard.

"My favourite player is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, he's mean at everything but especially good on attack.

"The best part of the game is at the end when we can meet them."