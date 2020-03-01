

If you were to describe Lakeside 2020 in a few words, it would be "pure magic".

At least those are the words Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward would choose.

It was the unscripted moments that were part of the magic, Edward said, including when kiwi musician Savage invited children to dance on the stage.

He was expecting about 10 children Edwards said, but the total number was far from it.

Advertisement

Kiwi musician Savage had the stage dancing at the end of his set. Photo / Stephen Parker

"Within seconds the stage was full of younger people enjoying an experience they will remember forever.

"Both the scripted performances and those extra-ordinary were all that made it [Lakeside] absolute magic."

He said it was important to highlight the "diverse range of nationalities" Rotorua had and represent them in the show and that was reflected in the variety of the show.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 19: Image 2 of 19: Image 3 of 19: Image 4 of 19: Image 5 of 19: Image 6 of 19: Image 7 of 19: Image 8 of 19: Image 9 of 19: Image 10 of 19: Image 11 of 19: Image 12 of 19: Image 13 of 19: Image 14 of 19: Image 15 of 19: Image 16 of 19: Image 17 of 19: Image 18 of 19: Image 19 of 19: Image 1 of 19:

"We want to provide a variety concert so there is something for everyone. I would say no one could deny what was presented on Saturday night was variety at its best.

"What we get out of it as organisers, is people that have been moved to the point they are dancing with their children and just engaging with the concert."

Edward said he had been expecting crowds would reach full capacity, and while he cannot be certain, he was sure it was at maximum capacity.

Crowds started to appear by midday to ensure a good spot for the night ahead. Photo / Stephen Parker

Great endeavours had been made along with police and security staff to ensure the event was family-focused and safety was paramount Edwards said.

Edward said credit needed to go to artistic director Rawiri Waru, musical director Richard Anaru and choregrapher, Chloe Woolford.

Advertisement

A number of personal items and car keys were found after the event which Edward said he would hold at his work at Pharmacy 44 on Hinemoa St for people to collect.