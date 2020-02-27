Rotorua's annual Lakeside concert is now just around the corner, but the night of performances and fireworks spectaculars also has a charity goal and messages to share.

Lakeside 2020 Tatau Tatau (Us Together) will be held tomorrow.

Every year a local charity is chosen for the concert's donations to support, and this year's charity is KidsCan Charitable Trust.

The crowd at Lakeside 2019. Photo / File

Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust chairman Ian Edward says supporting KidsCan appealed to them because the charitable trust is about helping disadvantaged children through their school.

"It seemed like an excellent charity and like it was a good fit with what we are doing this year.

"For this year's theme we look at our cultural diversity, and to that end KidsCan fits in very well with what we are endeavouring to do."

He says there are a lot of people in Rotorua of different nationalities, so through the concert they want the cultural diversity that exists in the community to be recognised, and reflect how it is 'Tatau Tatau - Us Together'.

KidsCan founder and chief executive Julie Chapman says KidsCan supports 787 schools nationwide, including 18 in Rotorua.

"We want all kids to be at school feeling full, warm and happy. Hungry kids can't learn, and it's education that will break the cycle of poverty."

She says KidsCan provides a range of breakfast, lunch and snack food, and this term has just sent out 133,539kg of food to schools - enough to fill more than 28 shipping containers.

KidsCan also provides shoes, socks and raincoats so kids can get to school warm and dry, and participate in sport, as well as health essentials like sanitary items, so girls don't miss school.

Rotary Rotorua Sunrise projects director Tak Tothill (left) and Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust chairman Ian Edward near the stage getting set up. Photo / Shauni James

Schools order what they need through KidsCan's online portal and its delivered.

"We're so grateful to be chosen as the recipient of donations from the Lakeside Concert.

"We rely on kind Kiwis, who understand the heart-breaking extent of child poverty in New Zealand, to help fund our programmes."

Julie says the money raised will be used to continue its programmes, which teachers tell them make such a difference to their students, and reach more children in hardship.

"Thanks to everyone in Rotorua for their support - people can donate at KidsCan.org.nz."

"We all know what a great charity KidsCan is. It's not a difficult one to get behind," Rotary Rotorua Sunrise projects director Tak Tothill says.

He says people need to bring along gold coins and cash, and the collection will be during the concert's interval.

A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky at Lakeside 2019. Photo / File

This weekend's concert is being held just two weeks before the one-year anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings where 51 people were murdered and 40 injured in two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks.

The theme of this year's concert hopes to show that in Rotorua there's a mutual acceptance and respect for diverse communities.

Ian says a powerful moment in the show will be when members of the local Muslim community publicly thank Rotorua for its support since the shootings.

This year's concert promises to be another variety show with something for everyone. Among the line-up is Hollie Smith, Adeaze, Savage and Maisey Rika. Rising classical singer Amelia Berry will also perform.

Ian says there are things in the programme Lakeside has never included before, and it is calling on awareness of cultural diversity.

It will provide music which appeals to everyone, and the trust is thrilled there are so many Rotorua people as part of the line-up, he says.

He says the fireworks will happen at about 10pm, a fantastic part of the Lakeside spectacular.

Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau

When: Saturday, 7pm, fireworks about 10pm

Where: Rotorua Village Green

What: Free open air concert (but some paid seats immediately in front of the stage)

What to bring: Warm clothing, picnics, low chairs, small volume of alcohol permitted (one bottle of wine or six bottles/cans of beer or six bottles of cider).